Jeff Beck Previews New DVD/CD, 'Live at the Hollywood Bowl'

(Image credit: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Last summer, Jeff Beck celebrated his 50 years in music (it was actually more than 50 years at that point; let's not forget the Tridents) with a high-profile show at the Hollywood Bowl.

The night turned out to be extra special because it featured guest appearances by Steven Tyler, Billy Gibbons, Jan Hammer, Beth Hart, Jimmy Hall and Buddy Guy—not to mention a killer set list that was custom made for longtime fans.

That performance is now headed to DVD/Blu-ray and CD, courtesy of Eagle Rock Entertainment. Live at the Hollywood Bowl will be released October 6—and you can check out an entertaining (and all too brief) preview clip below.

Beck's Hollywood Bowl set revisited several often-neglected corners of his long and varied career; it included versions of the Yardbirds' “For Your Love” (the original version of which features Eric Clapton on guitar), “Over Under Sideways Down,” "Heart Full of Soul" and "Train Kept A’Rollin’," plus his early solo material (“Beck’s Bolero,” "Rice Pudding"/"Morning Dew," his 1968 version of the Yardbirds' "Shapes of Things"), his Seventies and Eighties masterpieces ("Freeway Jam," "‘Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers," "Big Block") and beyond, right on up to his latest album, 2016's Loud Hailer.

The show climaxed with all the guests delivering a stirring performance of “Purple Rain” as a tribute to Prince, who had died just a few months before the show.

You can see the complete track listing below.

Note: A special DVD+3LP version of Live at the Hollywood Bowl is available for pre-order exclusively through PledgeMusic ($49.99). Get the details here.

TRACK LISTING