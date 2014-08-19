Jeff Loomis Shows You How to Play "Ashes of Lesser Men" Intro — Video

The gang at Schecter Guitars have shared the latest edition of "Conquering Rifftopia," a webisode series starring Jeff Loomis of Conquering Dystopia.

In this latest video (webisode III), Loomis shows you how to play the intro to "Ashes of Lesser Men," a track off Conquering Dystopia's debut album, which was released earlier this year. The band also features guitarist Keith Merrow.

Be sure to tell us what you think of this tune and clip in the comments or on Facebook!

Click here to watch Loomis talk about his new Signature JL-7; head here to watch Merrow discuss his new signature KM-7. Schecter says the guitars are shipping now.

The album is available here.

For more about Conquering Dystopia, follow them on Facebook. For more about Schecter, visit schecterguitars.com.