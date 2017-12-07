New Jimi Hendrix Studio Album, 'Both Sides of the Sky,' Coming This March

A new Jimi Hendrix studio album—titled Both Sides of the Sky—will be released March 9, Experience Hendrix and Legacy Recordings announced today.

The album—which features 10 previously unreleased tracks—completes a trilogy of posthumous studio releases that began with 2010's Valleys of Neptune and continued with 2013's People, Hell and Angels.

The tracks on Both Sides of the Sky were recorded between January 1968 and February 1970, with both the Jimi Hendrix Experience and the Band of Gypsys. The album also features guest appearances from Stephen Stills—in a remarkable, pres-CSNY version of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock" and an original called "$20 Fine"—and Johnny Winter, on a version of Guitar Slim's "Things I Used To Do."

A previously unreleased April 1969 recording of Hendrix concert staple “Hear My Train A Comin’” features drummer Mitch Mitchell and bassist Noel Redding from the original Jimi Hendrix Experience, while "Cherokee Mist" features Hendrix on sitar.

Significantly, the album's opening cut—a version of the Muddy Waters classic "Mannish Boy" —was recorded on April 22, 1969, with Billy Cox on bass and Buddy Miles on drums. This trio, of course, came to be known as the Band of Gypsys, and "Mannish Boy" is a relic from the trio's first ever recording session.

Both Sides of the Sky was produced by Janie Hendrix, John McDermott and Eddie Kramer, who served as the recording engineer on every album Hendrix made during the his lifetime.

You can check out the tracklist of Both Sides of the Sky below, and preorder the album here.

Both Sides of the Sky tracklist:

1) Mannish Boy*

2) Lover Man*

3) Hear My Train A Comin’*

4) Stepping Stone*

5) $20 Fine*+

6) Power Of Soul^

7) Jungle*

8) Things I Used to Do#

9) Georgia Blues++

10) Sweet Angel*

11) Woodstock*+

12) Send My Love To Linda*

13) Cherokee Mist*

*Previously unreleased

^ Previously unavailable extended version

+Featuring Stephen Stills

#Featuring Johnny Winter

++Featuring Lonnie Youngblood