Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour

(Image credit: Marty Moffatt)

Joe Bonamassa has announced a summer tour. The jaunt, which will take Bonamassa across the Midwest and the West Coast, will find the blues guitarist paying tribute to classic country music.

The limited run of summer shows will feature Bonamassa putting a blues-rock spin on the songs of original country music legends Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, George Jones and Hank Williams.

The tour kicks off in San Diego at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay, and will then head to the Vina Robles Amphitheatre, San Jose's Center for Performing Arts, LA's Greek Theatre, Eccles Theatre, the Red Rocks Amphitheatre and will wrap up with an extended stay at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. The Ryman shows are also set to be filmed for release at a later date.

Tickets for the tour are available now. You can check out the full itinerary below.

For tickets and more information, stop by jbonamassa.com.

Joe Bonamassa—Summer 2018 Tour Dates:

7/26 SAN DIEGO, CA - HUMPHREYS CONCERTS BY THE BAY

7/27 SAN DIEGO, CA - HUMPHREYS CONCERTS BY THE BAY

7/28 PASO ROBLES, CA - VINA ROBLES AMPHITHEATRE

7/30 SAN JOSE, CA - CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS

8/1 LOS ANGELES, CA - THE GREEK THEATRE

8/3 SALT LAKE CITY, UT - ECCLES THEATRE

8/5 MORRISON, CO - RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

8/7 OMAHA, NE - ORPHEUM THEATRE

8/9 NASHVILLE, TN - RYMAN AUDITORIUM

8/10 NASHVILLE, TN - RYMAN AUDITORIUM

8/11 NASHVILLE, TN - RYMAN AUDITORIUM