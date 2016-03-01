Joe Bonamassa Blazes Through an Acoustic "Woke Up Dreaming"

Sure, Joe Bonamassa is an ace electric blues player. Every little schoolboy knows that.

But sometimes it's important to be reminded of just how many styles Bonamassa—and a host of other top players, for that matter—have up their sleeves.

Case in point: Check out this impressive live performance of "Woke Up Dreaming" from Bonamassa's An Acoustic Evening at the Vienna Opera House DVD from 2013.

It starts off with blinding Spanish-accented runs that show off Bonamassa's acoustic dexterity; soon, he works in a quick taste of Cream's version of Skip James' "I'm So Glad," which, at 4:04, suddenly morphs into a lengthy showcase for his blazing, Clarence White-style bluegrass picking. It's easy to see why this tune, which originally appeared on Bonamassa's 2003 Blues Deluxe album, has become a highlight of his live shows.

Remember to listen to and absorb a host of styles, folks; there is no limit to the heights a well-rounded player can reach.