John Petrucci Interviewed by…John Petrucci?

(Image credit: The Interwebs)

Dream Theater's guitar god, John Petrucci, recently sat down for an interview with Gear Gods—only to find out he was about to be interviewed by himself.

Well, to be accurate, it's just someone—Gear Gods' Editor-in-Chief Trey Xavier—dressed up as Petrucci.

Still, the results are pretty funny.

"It caused some confusion when they sat down for an interview and it turned out there was no journalist, just two interviewees," Xavier writes. "[But] they are professionals, so they managed to grind out an interview anyway."