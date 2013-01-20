Johnny Marr Releases "Upstarts" Music Video

Johnny Marr, the former Smiths, Cribs and Modest Mouse guitarist, has posted a new music video for "Upstarts," a track off his upcoming solo album, The Messenger.

The album, which marks Marr's solo debut, will be released February 26 by Sire/ADA.

Marr will hit the road on a solo tour of the UK in March. Dates in the US and elsewhere will be announced soon.

The 12-song collection (See the track listing below) was written and produced entirely by Marr. It was recorded in Manchester and Berlin and mastered at Abbey Road by Frank Artwright, who collaborated with Marr on the re-mastering work for the Smiths' box set, Complete.

The album is available for pre-order at iTunes here. For more about Marr, visit his official website.

The Messenger track listing: