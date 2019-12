Judas Priest are streaming another new song from their upcoming studio album, Redeemer of Souls, which will be released July 8 via Epic Records.

Check out “Dragonaut” below and be sure to tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook! Note that the clip also features commentary by Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner. Redeemer of Souls will be the first Priest album to feature Faulkner.