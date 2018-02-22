Keaton Simons Premieres "123 Go" Music Video

Today, we've teamed up with veteran guitarist and singer/songwriter Keaton Simons to premiere the music video for his infectious new single, "123 Go." You can watch it above.

The song—the title track of his new EP—is a rootsy, humble rocker with a simple, razor-sharp chorus that's bound to get stuck in your head all day.

"Filmmaker Chris St. Croix showed up at the Nashville studio where Marshall Altman and I were working on 123 Go," Simons told Guitar World. "What you see in this video tells you everything you need to know about one of the most joyous and fulfilling recording experiences either of us have ever had."

123 Go is set for a March 9 release. You can preorder it here.

Simons has plans to tour throughout 2018. For more info on his touring plans, and his music, be sure to follow him on Facebook.