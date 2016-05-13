Keith Richards Fends Off Stage Invader with a Telecaster in 1981

(Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones recently uploaded this video, which you can check out below, to their YouTube channel.

It features a (very) jumpy 1981 performance of "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" at Hampton Coliseum in Virginia. As the video's description points out, halfway through the song, a fan jumps on stage and makes a run at flag-clad frontman Mick Jagger.

As any good guitarist/bandmate would do, Keith Richards thinks fast and fends off the fan using his Fender Tele as a club.

Check out the video for all the action (which starts at around 1:10). Enjoy!