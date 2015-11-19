Keith Richards Premieres "Love Overdue" Music Video

Keith Richards, who graces the cover of the Holiday 2015 issue of Guitar World, has premiered a new music music for a song off Crosseyed Heart, his latest release.

"Love Overdue," which you can check out below, is Richards' cover of reggae singer Gregory Isaacs' "Love Is Overdue."

"It's one of the many great songs he wrote that I’ve always wanted to do," says Richards in the new Guitar World. "So I indulged myself. And Steve Jordan can really play reggae, with insight from listening to great reggae drummers like Sly Dunbar and Horsemouth [Leroy Wallace]. It’s just a natural thing with him. 'Love Overdue' is a song I’ve had a soft spot for forever. I miss Gregory dearly."

Note that the moody, art deco-inspired clip is animated—and even features an animated Keef in the final scene.