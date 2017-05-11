Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Premiere New Song, "Baby Got Gone"

(Image credit: Press Photo (Provided))

Today we've gotten together with the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band to premiere “Baby Got Gone,” the first single from their highly anticipated new album, Lay It On Down, which will be released August 4 via Concord Records.

The explosive, chugging track sports a catchy riff (head directly to the seventh fret, gang) and a king-size helping of Shepherd's trademark roots-rocking fireworks.

The album, which was recorded at Echophone Studios in Shepherd’s hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana, and produced by Shepherd and Marshall Altman, was largely recorded live in the studio to analog tape.

Shepherd’s band on Lay It On Down features his long-time lead vocalist Noah Hunt, the rhythm section from the Rides, bassist Kevin McCormick and drummer Chris Layton (Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble), plus keyboardist Jimmy McGorman.

“I’m proud of the album we have delivered to the fans, and I think they'll be excited by what they hear,” Shepherd says. “The band we’ve assembled did a fantastic job bringing these songs to life and conveying the musical message to the listener. Now we are looking forward to bringing this new music to the live show to watch it develop even more.”

For more about Lay It On Down, check out the video trailer below and stay tuned for more details.

Shepherd and the band will kick off a U.S. tour on August 9. You can check out all the dates—plus the album's full track listing—below.

For more about the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, visit kennywayneshepherd.net.

LAY IT ON DOWN TRACK LIST

1. Baby Got Gone

2. Diamonds & Gold

3. Nothing But the Night

4. Lay It on Down

5. She’s $$$

6. Hard Lesson Learned

7. Down for Love

8. How Low Can You Go

9. Louisiana Rain

10. Ride of Your Life

THE KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BAND LIVE

August 9 Westbury, NY The Space at Westbury

August 10 Albany, NY The Egg

August 11 Northfield, OH Hard Rock Live

August 12 Peoria, IL Riverfront Park

August 14 Annapolis, MD Rams Head on Stage

August 15 Annapolis, MD Rams Head on Stage

August 16 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

August 18 Portland, ME Aura

August 19 Northampton, MA Calvin Theatre

August 20 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall

August 22 Bar Harbor, ME Criterion Theatre

August 23 Ridgefield, CT Ridgefield Playhouse

August 25 Harrisburg, PA Whitaker Center

August 26 E. Providence, RI Bold Point Park