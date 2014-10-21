The Killing Floor Premiere "Corruption Capital" Music Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Corruption Capital," the new video — and single — by the Killing Floor.

Hailing from both sides of the Atlantic, brothers Mark and Oliver Alberici and Marco Argiro and Peter Landi came together in 2009 after meeting at New York City's Electric Lady Studios.

The Killing Floor released their debut self-titled album in 2011. They've toured extensively throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K., showcasing at Download Fest, SXSW, CMJ, Indie Week Canada, CBGB Festival, Liverpool Sound City and the Great Escape. In June and July, TKF embarked on a European tour, which included stops in the U.K., France and Portugal.

However, much of 2014 was spent working on their upcoming album, from which "Corruption Capital" is drawn. Writing and recording began in London in February and March; that's also where they shot "Corruption Capital" video, which you can check out below. Expect their new album to be released in early 2015.

