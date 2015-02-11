Killswitch Engage Guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz Wins Big on 'The Price Is Right' — Video

Producer/guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz of Killswitch Engage appeared on the long-running CBS game show The Price is Right yesterday—as a contestant.

And he won. He won big!

In fact, he won a new truck, a new car and lots of other awesome stuff. In all, it was more than $50,000 in prizes. The band teased the guitarist's appearance on their Facebook page Monday, writing, "Watch the 'The Price Is Right' tomorrow morning, and watch AdamD do what he does?!".

Dutkiewicz first won a Honda Fit while playing the "Money Game," in which contestants must correctly guess four of the five digits in the price of a car. After advancing to the program's "Showcase Showdown"—in which contestants must estimate the value of a package of prizes—Dutkiewicz bested his competitor, winning a trip to California's Borrego Springs Resort, a camping trailer and a Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

Below, you can check out The Price Is Right's official video of Dutkiewicz's big moment. Keep your eyes peeled for Cattle Decapitation vocalist Travis Ryan windmilling in the audience!