K.K. Downing: How to Play Judas Priest's "Before the Dawn" Solo

In this recent "Toys in the Attic" video from January, brought to you (and us) by K.K. Downing's Steel Mill, former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing plays Priest´s "Before the Dawn" guitar solo—and adds a bit of improvisation as he addresses the camera.

He also throws in a few pointers about how to—and how not to—play the solo, one of many highlights on the band's Killing Machine album from 1979 (1978 in the U.K.).

It looks like it would it be awesome to hang out with Downing. Just sayin'!

Be sure to check out the video where Downing shows off his Priest-era Gibson Flying V guitars.

To keep up with Downing in 2016 (and beyond), visit kkdowning.net.