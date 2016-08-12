K.K. Downing Shows Off His Gibson Flying V's and Vintage Judas Priest Gear

In this 2015 "Toys in the Attic" video, brought to you (and us) by K.K. Downing's Steel Mill, former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing (who's wearing his vintage Turbo tour jacket!) shows off his favorite Gibson Flying V guitars and other bits of Seventies and Eighties Judas Priest gear.

Best of all, he shows off and describes one of his actual pedalboards from his heyday with the legendary British metal band.

During the clip, Downing mentions some ultra-rare footage of Judas Priest performing at the Reading Festival in 1975. We've included that video at the bottom of this story.

To keep up with Downing in 2016 (and beyond), visit kkdowning.net.