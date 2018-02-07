Late Metallica Bassist Honored with 'Cliff Burton Day' in California Hometown

February 10, 2018 is now "Cliff Burton Day" in Alameda County, California. Four weeks ago, Metallica fans started a petition on change.org to recognize Metallica's late bassist, who was killed in a bus crash in Sweden on September 27, 1986.

The petition soon reached the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, who yesterday officially proclaimed that February 10 to be "Cliff Burton Day" in Alameda County, and Burton's hometown of Castro Valley.

Metallica celebrated the proclamation with an Instagram post, writing "As many of you know, Cliff was born and raised in Castro Valley and was the reason we high-tailed it to the Bay Area back in ’83."

"Thanks to all of the fans who got behind this initiative and we’d like to send our appreciation and respect to all of you who continue to honor Cliff in your own personal ways. We love that he remains so revered."