Lemmy Kilmister's Last Show: Motorhead Play "Overkill" December 11 in Berlin

Footage of Lemmy Kilmister and Motörhead tearing through "Overkill" at what would become their last show—ever—has surfaced online.

The clip, which was shot December 11 in Berlin, only 19 days ago, shows Kilmister howling into the mic as if it were, say, 1991.

The 1979 song—the title track from their second album—capped off Motörhead's 16-song set—and serves as a fitting final note to an amazing career that started so many decades ago.

Kilmister's death from an aggressive form of cancer earlier this week has elicited an outpouring of grief and memories from countless musicians and fans, including some of the biggest names in rock.