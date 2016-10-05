Listen: "Gratitude" from NYC Tech-Metallers Car Bomb

(Image credit: Patrik Andersson)

NYC-based tech metallers Car Bomb are about to drop their latest full-length, Meta, October 28. The eclectic album bursts with complex arrangments, brutal off-kilter riffs and deep grooves. Below, take a listen to "Gratitude," a smoldering cut that merges Deftones atmospheres and seasick Meshuggah riffs.

Meta was produced byJoe Duplantierof Gojira and Car Bomb guitarist Greg Kubacki, with Josh Wilbur (Megadeth, Lamb of God) mixing and mastering. Car Bomb recorded Metaat Brooklyn's Silver Cord Studio, which is co-owned by Duplantier and Car Bomb drummer Elliot Hoffman.

Tracklist:

1. From the Dust of This Planet

2. Secrets Within

3. Nonagon

4. Gratitude

5. Constant Sleep

6. The Oppressor (featuring Joe Duplantier of Gojira)

7. Black Blood

8. Sets (featuring Frank Mullen of Suffocation)

9. Cenotaph

10. Lights Out

11. Infinite Sun

More about Car Bomb:

Based in and around New York City, Car Bomb has made a name over the past decade as one of the most virtuosic metal bands in the world, drawing parallels to Meshuggah, Gojira, and The Dillinger Escape Plan – but as much as Car Bomb is a metal machine, the band derives inspiration from renegades across the spectrum, from Aphex Twin to John Zorn. New album Meta sees the band exercise its musical freedom with stunning results: Meta is a world where maddening technicality, massive grooves and soaring melodies are woven together into complex structures that burst with color, dazzling the brain and punching the gut.

As complex as it is, Meta is a puzzle that does not need to be solved, it can simply be relished. Car Bomb's magic lies in its ability to use inscrutable techniques to create music that viscerally rocks. On the micro level, Meta is a web of polyrhythms, modulations, and shred; step back and it is a feast of sound – an extended, blissed-out, headbangable state of wow.

Speaking of puzzles: to introduce Meta to the world, Car Bomb chose to launch things in a cryptic way. August 15th, the band emailed individual five-second sound clips to select fans, with no explanation or instructions. Fans quickly connected with one another via social media and began piecing the clips together. In about one week, the work was completed and one full song was revealed: Meta's opening track, "From the Dust of This Planet."

A rich, 3-minute slice of what lies in store on Meta, "From the Dust of This Planet" churns and shifts, expanding and contracting like a conscious and schizophrenic machine, veering from absolute metallic punishment to a transcendent chorus you will be singing for days.

Stream "From the Dust of This Planet," below:

The cover art and layout were created by Greg Kubacki.

Car Bomb on tour:

Oct 8 - Queens, NY @ Blackthorn 51 w/ Candiria

Oct 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus - "Meta" release show w/ Meek Is Murder

