Major to Minor: 12 Classic Riffs Re-Imagined in "Opposite" Keys

(Image credit: Shinko Music/Getty Images)

How would Black Sabbath's iconic "Iron Man" riff sound if it were played in a major—instead of a minor—key?

How about the famously "major" opening riff from Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama"?

Well, wonder no more! A guitar-centric Facebook page called Music Is Win has posted a new clip that demonstrates 12 classic guitar riffs played in the "opposite" (or parallel/relative) key. Besides the two examples above, the guitarist in the clip also plays GNR's "Sweet Child O' Mine" in a minor key (as opposed to major), AC/DC's "Back in Black" (minor), Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" (major) and more.

Feel free to disagree, but the one that sounds the most natural is Aeromith's "Walk This Way," which is played as a nasty-sounding minor-key riff.

As always, enjoy!