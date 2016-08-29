Maroon 5’s James Valentine Featured on 'Ernie Ball: The Pursuit of Tone'

James Valentine will be the focus of the September 16 episode of Ernie Ball: The Pursuit of Tone, the new AT&T Audience Network documentary series featuring music’s most captivating artists and storytellers.

Set to air 8 p.m. ET/PT on DIRECTV and U-Verse (DIRECTV Ch 239/U-verse Ch 1114), the September 16 episode spotlights Valentine, guitarist for Maroon 5.

Through interviews and footage, Valentine takes viewers behind the scenes of one of the biggest rock bands in the world, discussing (among other things) the joy—and subsequent pressure—of winning the 2005 Grammy for “Best New Artist,” bandmate Adam Levine’s gig as a coach on The Voice and how that’s lifted the band to new heights, and the stories and creative process behind some of the Maroon 5’s biggest hits, including “She Will Be Loved” and “Moves Like Jagger.”

Watch the episode's trailer here:



“Millions of Maroon 5 fans around the world know James Valentine as the driving force behind some of the most successful songs in modern rock,” says executive producer Dustin Hinz. “In this special episode of ‘The Pursuit of Tone,’ James traces his journey from Lincoln, Nebraska, to the global stage, discussing the moments that shaped him as an artist, and the journey he and Maroon 5 endured on their rise to the top. We’re excited to share his story with our viewers and Maroon 5 fans everywhere.”

Recent episodes of “Ernie Ball: The Pursuit of Tone” have featured Buddy Guy, Mike Ness from punk firebrands Social Distortion, the Cult’s Billy Duffy, singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes and Tom DeLonge of Blink-182/Angels & Airwaves. Created and produced by Ernie Ball, the world's leading manufacturer of guitar strings, guitars, basses and musical instrument accessories and a family brand uniquely positioned to attract top artists, the documentary series profiles the world’s greatest guitar players and their lifelong search for their own unique sound.