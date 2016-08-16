Marty Friedman Jams in a Hotel Room with Rodrigo y Gabriela

Rodrigo y Gabriela were joined by Metallica’s Robert Trujillo and guitarist Marty Friedman during their Hollywood Bowl performance on Sunday, August 14.

Trujillo, who frequently collaborates with the duo, took the stage with them for a medley featuring Metallica’s “Orion,” “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “Battery,” as seen in the video at bottom.

Friedman, who was introduced by Gabriela Quintero as one of the group’s early heroes, joined them for a performance of Astor Piazolla’s “Oblivion.”

Although no video is available of Friedman’s performance, we do have a wonderful clip of him rehearsing “Oblivion” with Rodrigo and Gabriela in a hotel room. The video was uploaded on August 12, which puts this jam ahead of their Hollywood Bowl show.