Marty Stuart Premieres "Time Don't Wait" Music Video

(Image credit: Reid Long)

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives debuted their new music video, “Time Don’t Wait,” earlier today. The video, which was shot in the Badlands and Black Hills of South Dakota on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, was directed by Reid Long.

The stunning B/W clip explores the lands and people of the Lakota Sioux tribe, of which Stuart is an honorary member (his Lakota name is O Yate' o Chee Ya'ka Hopsila or "The man who helps the people").

He's had a deep connection to the people and land since he first visited the Lakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation on tour as a member of Johnny Cash’s band.

“Reid and his crew followed us to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, and the results are absolutely exquisite," Stuart says. "I invite the viewer to come along with me and the Superlatives to Pine Ridge. By way of Reid Long's camera, we'll take you deep inside of a world filled with wonderful people that most people don't even know exist.”

Musically, “Time Don’t Wait” is heavily influenced by one of Stuart's favorite bands, the Byrds, and one of Stuart's good friends, Byrds co-founder Roger McGuinn. The track features a classic, mid-Sixties-McGuinn-style guitar solo played by Kenny Vaughan on—you guessed it—a 12-string Rickenbacker. Of course, the Byrds "feel" is bolstered by the presence of Stuart's famous "Clarence" Fender Telecaser, which was once owned by the Byrds' in-house guitar god, Clarence White.

The song is featured on Stuart's masterful 2017 album, Way Out West.

"I considerWay Out Westmy love letter to the American West," Stuart told Guitar World. "So many of the things that inspired me came from there. The first two records I bought were a Flatt & Scruggs record and a Johnny Cash record. The Johnny Cash record had a song called 'Don’t Take Your Guns to Town,' and it transported me from my little bedroom in Mississippi to the West, and my imagination ran wild. That’s what started my love for the West."

