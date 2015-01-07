Meet 15-Year-Old Blues Guitarist Christone "Kingfish" Ingram — Video

If you frequent the interwebs, you might've come across a few recent news items about a 15-year-old blues guitarist named Christone Ingram — a young shredder better known as "Kingfish."

Last November, Kingfish performed for the Obamas at the White House as part of the Delta Blues Museum band.

Of course, you don't get to perform for the president of the U.S. overnight. Christone started playing gigs in his hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, when he was in seventh grade. A short time later, he had developed a local fan base, not to mention a good deal of street cred.

"I got hooked," he told My Fox Memphis, which created the top video (below). "This is what I am going to be playing for the rest of my life." He's off on the right foot; his upcoming tour of France starts very soon.

Below, you can check out two videos of Kingfish in action. For more information, visit christonekingfishingram.com.

FOX13 News, WHBQ FOX 13