Multitasking helps make the world go 'round.

But it's hard to imagine that anyone before Mike Edison had the idea of installing a pot-smoking device on his/her guitar.

Meet the ChroniCaster, a uniquely colorful guitar designed by Mike Edison, the former editor of High Times.

As you can see in the video below, the ChroniCaster has an intriguing design that enables guitarists to effectively pursue two passions at once.