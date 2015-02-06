Meet Jack, a Wi-Fi Device That Replaces Your Guitar Cable — Video

Guitar people, meet Jack!

Jack is a Wi-Fi device that replaces your guitar's cable with a “studio-quality 24-bit connection,” according to its creator, John Crawford.

Unlike existing wireless devices, Jack doesn’t use Bluetooth or radio technology, which can be slow and might even cause a loss in fidelity. Crawford’s technology can be used with any musical instrument or microphone to make it a Wi-Fi device.

“This is nearly 13 times quicker than conventional Bluetooth and about three times faster than compressed ‘low-latency’ Bluetooth,” Crawford told the Telegraph U.K.

Ingenious Audio, Crawford’s start-up, is based in Scotland (as you can tell by Crawford's accent in the video below) and has funded Jack through Kickstarter. The company plans to sell the devices packaged as pairs—one for your guitar, one for your amp—and is considering strap-mounted versions.

The body articulates and can be positioned so that it doesn’t touch your guitar. “You really don’t want to end up with a device that rubs the nitrocellulose finish off a really expensive guitar,” Crawford says.

For more information, visit wifi-guitar.com.