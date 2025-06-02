I’m a professional gear reviewer and my go-to guitar wireless system just got a generous 20% off – here’s why I use it daily
I couldn't live without my Positive Grid Spark Link and now you can get yours at a reduced price
With an awesome 20% reduction over at the official Positive Grid site, you can get some serious money off the Positive Grid Spark Link for a limited time. Guitar wireless systems are typically pretty expensive but with this discount, Spark Link is just hovering above the $100 mark, which is superb value for money.
I was always slightly anxious about using guitar wireless systems, partly because of fears of signal interference, and because of worries about the effect it might have on my precious guitar tone. So when I was given the opportunity to review some different systems for Guitar World, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to try one out without having to commit to using it permanently.
- Head over to Positive Grid to grab yourself a hefty 20% off my favorite wireless system, the Positive Grid Spark Link
One of those systems I reviewed is the Positive Grid Spark Link, which turned out to be a simple, great-sounding piece of kit that became the centerpiece of my practice regimen alongside a Positive Grid Spark Mini practice amp. It instantly nullified all of my fears about wireless systems, fitting in seamlessly with my tone and becoming a core part of my practice regimen.
Most times when I sit down to play my guitar at home - or give a surface-level test of a review guitar before using it with my tube amp - I turn on the transmitter and receiver of the Positive Grid Spark Link. It keeps my desk clutter-free, makes it easy to swap guitars in and out for comparisons, and prevents me from getting tangled up with the other gear in my busy home studio.
Small and unobtrusive, simple to use, and with excellent sound quality, the Positive Grid Spark Link is a brilliant guitar wireless system for home use. It’s got a hefty 20% discount in the Dads & Grads sale over at the official Positive Grid website, coming in at ever so slightly above the $100 mark which makes it exceptional value for money.
I’ve fit the transmitter into a huge variety of guitars over my time with it, pretty much any style you can think of from metal guitars with v-shapes, to large, semi-hollow guitars, as well as your more usual Stratocasters and Telecasters. It even fits into the vintage Telecaster electrosocket which can be problematic for other wireless receivers.
The sound quality is superb too. I’ve been using my Spark Link for over a year now, and honestly can’t tell the difference between using the wireless and using a guitar cable. It delivers excellent responsiveness no matter what style I’m playing, and I’ve yet to have any issues with interference from other wireless devices in my home.
I’m a big fan of the Positive Grid Spark Link and if you’re on the fence about getting yourself a wireless guitar system, I can highly recommend it as a low-cost way to get set up cable-free. You might be surprised at how much of a difference going wireless can make even when you're just practicing guitar, I know I was.
Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.
