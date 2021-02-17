11 best guitar cables 2021: unbeatable instrument cables for electric, acoustic and bass guitar

What the best guitar cables might lack in excitement and interest compared with a new guitar or amp, they make up for in sheer importance and durability. There’s no point looking for the best electric guitars , amps and effects money can buy then going cheap at the very last hurdle with a poor-quality lead. But if it’s just a cable, what difference does it make? We’re here to answer that question.

The simple answer is that your cable can make a lot of difference! More often than not, a cheap guitar cable is a totally false economy. Within months, maybe even weeks, you’ll be in the store looking for a replacement lead, wishing you’d spend a few dollars more in the first place, or driven mad by tone suck, or noise screwing up the signal.

This expert buyer’s guide - featuring great guitar cable options from the likes of Planet Waves, Mogami, GLS, George L’s, Fender and others - will help you avoid those scenarios we've talked about above, and help you get the best from your gear.

Keep scrolling to get straight to our top picks, or hit the 'buying advice' button above if you're looking for further guidance before you take the plunge.

Best guitar cables: Our top picks

A great value option is the widely available American Stage cable series from Planet Waves. It’s a favorite for very good reason. It has D’Addario’s patented Geo-Tip connectors so that it fits securely in whatever jack you’ve got. The excellent HelioFused soldering in its connectors will stop them crapping out on you, while the cable is another that doesn’t step on your tone. For the money, these cables are difficult to beat.

You’ll get a ‘no excuses’ lifetime warranty with the Mogami Gold Series, but with premium components and construction this is one durable cable. That's why it's top pick for the best guitar cable you can buy right now. They’re pricey, sure, yet they perform immaculately with low noise and excellent frequency transfer.

Best guitar cables: Product guide

(Image credit: Mogami)

1. Mogami Gold Series guitar cable The best guitar cable around right now – the gold standard Price: $40-$63 | Features: Oxygen-free copper conductor, carbon-impregnated PVC, Neutrik black and gold plugs, ultra-high density spiral shield, conductive polymer sub-shield, lifetime warranty, 130pF/m capacitance | Connection: 1/4” straight-to-straight/-to-right-angle | Length: 3-25ft View at Amazon No unwanted noise Lifetime warranty Variety of lengths Not much, but is the gold necessary?

The Mogami Gold Series guitar cable has an ultra-high density (UHD) spiral shield and conductive polymer sub-shield to help kill noise and preserve that signal. A conductive carbon-impregnated PVC layer will stop all the sort of microphonic pop that you can get from handling cheaper guitar cables.

The copper core conductor might be heavy gauge but the Gold Series is still easy to handle and easy to pack away. Gigging musicians might wish to upgrade to the Gold Series Silent, which use Neutrik silent plugs so you can change your instrument without having to switch your amp off.

This cable comes with a “no excuses” lifetime warranty and is offered in a wide variety of lengths.

(Image credit: D'Addario)

2. D’Addario Planet Waves American Stage Cable If America’s sweetheart was made of copper cable, this’d be it Price: $30-$53 | Features: 22 gauge oxygen-free copper twisted pair conductors, 95 percent tinned copper braid shielding, Geo-Tip plugs, approx 92pF/m capacitance | Connection: 1/4” straight-to-straight/-right-angle | Length: 10-30ft Geo-Tip plugs for enhanced connection Low capacitance Lack of outer jacket options Not ideal if you want something premium

Planet Waves’ patented Geo-Tip plugs are a big draw with this best guitar cable entrant. They have a slightly flattened tip and longer shield, made by Neutrik in Liechtenstein to Planet Wave’s spec and no matter what jack is fitted in your guitar, these should fit nice and snug with no crackle or pop. That tinned-copper braid should stop rogue frequencies wrecking your signal too.

The HelioFused soldering is another feature unique to Planet Waves and this 180-degree inline connection helps make the American Stage a tough, durable and stage-ready cable.

They are also affordable and available pretty much anywhere, with right-angled options.

(Image credit: George L's)

3. George L’s .155 cable The best guitar cable for DIY-minded guitarists Price: $39-$60 | Features: Solder-less connection, George L’s .155 connectors, high-density braided shielding, 67pF/m capacitance | Connection: 1/4” straight-to-straight/-right-angle | Length: 10-20ft Low capacitance Lightweight and tough You want one of George’s build-your-own Thin cables are not everyone’s bag

George Lewis is famous for selling his .155 cable in bulk so that guitarists can take advantage of their solder-less connector design and build their own cable. His cables are also famous for their ultra-low capacity. Eric Johnson swears by them. You would be hard pushed to find another guitar cable on the market with a lower capacitance per meter. The frequency response is excellent and your signal is well shielded.

Readymade, these come out the box with George L’s solder-less .155 connections and despite the vintage feel of the low-diameter cable - and its tendency to coil a little - they feel like you could tow a trailer with them.

For those who find the .155 too thin, the .255 offers an identical sonic performance but with thicker and heavier cable.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

4. Ernie Ball Braided guitar cable The best guitar cables for road dogs Price: $20-37 | Features: Dual conducters, tangle resistant, braided jacket exterior, 99.95% oxygen-free copper to resist corrosion, dual-shielded, dual-conductor design | Connection: 1/4” straight-to-straight/-right-angle | Length: 10-25ft Durable Tangle-resistant Noise free design Nothing shorter than 10ft

All of Ernie Ball's guitar cables are built to last, but these braided models are designed to be particularly robust, and they're tangle-resistant too - ideal for guitarists who spend a lot of time on the road, or who prefer to stuff their cable straight into the gig bag rather than coil it carefully.

Inside each cable, dual-conductors help ensure your guitar tones are clear, with crisp highs, tight mids and rich harmonics, while internals are shielded well to reduce noise and preserve the signal.

When it comes to lengths, there's not loads of choice, but EB's braided cables are available in 10, 18 and 25ft varieties.

(Image credit: Evidence Audio)

5. Evidence Audio Lyric HG guitar cable The first choice of Gilmour, Beck and Mayer Price: $115-$165 | Features: dual solidcore made of refined IGL copper, braided copper shielding and a tough nylon/rubber outer | Connection: 1/4″ phone plug on the input side and a straight plug on the output | Length: 10-20-feet View at Amazon Noticeably purer signal path Incredibly robust Expertly crafted Very expensive

There’s a good reason why David Gilmour, Jeff Beck and John Mayer all favor The Lyric – the design features a dual solidcore made of refined IGL copper, delivering a noticeably purer signal path and tone than a stock multi-strand cable.

By the firm’s admission, the solid-core format means it’s a little stiffer, but with braided copper shielding and a tough nylon/rubber outer, it should be pleasuring your audience’s ears for years to come.

(Image credit: GLS Audio)

6. GLS Audio Tweed guitar cable The best guitar cable for vintage enthusiasts Price: $13-15 | Features: Triple-strain relief, oxygen-free copper conductor, oxygen-free copper shielding, conductive PVC shield, plastic conductive carbon shield, approx 125pF/m capacitance, brown or black | Connection: 1/4” straight-to-straight/-right-angle | Length: 6-20ft Low capacitance Clear and bright tone If tweed ain’t your thing

The list price for these guitar cables at various lengths sits around 60 bucks so there is a whole lot to be saved from ordering from GLS direct. The tweed outer jacket looks great in black, impeccable in brown, and the feel of the GLS Audio Tweed is excellent; it coils nicely, is durable, and for the vintage enthusiast this might be too hard to resist.

The cable is double-shielded and low capacitance, so again it should be quiet enough without choking the high-end. There is no price difference between straight-to-straight and straight-to-right angle formats.

(Image credit: Fender)

7. Fender Deluxe Series Instrument Cable Wait, Fender makes cables too? Price: $25-55 | Features: 24K gold-plated connectors, 20 AWG 99.99 percent oxygen-free copper conductor, 95 per cent braided oxygen-free copper shielding, molded plugs w/strain relief, yellow or black tweed outer jacket, hook-and-loop cable tie | Connection: 1/4” straight-to-straight/right-angle | Length: 5-25ft Good value, lifetime warranty Free cable tie You have money to burn Tweed ain’t your thing

Fender’s Deluxe Series might fly under the radar when it comes to guitar cables, but with a lifetime warranty and excellent construction they offer a high-performance product at a very competitive price.

The custom-molded plugs have strain-relief in-built and make for a solid connection, while the Deluxe Series’ shielding holds its own against more expensive cables when it comes to killing extraneous noise.

They are a beefy 8mm diameter but coil nicely and come with a cable tie to encourage you to look after it. To our ears these are bright and transparent – the 10-foot cable especially – and certainly feel like a cable durable enough for the road. A worthy addition to our best guitar cables buyer's guide.

(Image credit: Orange)

8. Orange Crush instrument cable Bright cables from a British amp giant Price: From $15 | Features: high-grade oxygen free copper, nickel-plated 1/4-inch jacks, multiple shielding layers | Connection: 1/4″ angles to straight and straight to straight | Length: 10-20-feet You’ll never lose one on stage Quality components Range of lengths Too bright for some

The British amp giant has a respected sideline in cables, using high-grade oxygen free copper for improved signal clarity and articulation, nickel-plated 1/4-inch jacks for corrosion resistance, and multiple shielding layers to kill the dreaded crackle and hum of electromagnetic interference.

They might have a citrus finish, but Orange Crush cables are no novelty item, with heavy-duty features including a heat-shrunk outer sleeve that guards the inner cable and terminals from the rigours of the road.

(Image credit: PRS)

9. PRS Signature Series guitar cable The best guitar cable for a 'handmade in London' option Price: $55-90 | Features: Oxygen-free copper core, dual screens of conductive and close-lapped copper, hermetically sealed reed switch connector, silent plugs an option | Connection: 1/4” straight-to-straight/-right-angle | Length: 5-25ft Handmade, premium quality Pure, bright signal Another skinny cable Hard to find the 5-foot option in stock

Paul Reed Smith swears by these cables, which are handmade in London by Van Damme Cabling, but of course he has to say that. What’s more impressive is Van Damme’s client list, which includes the likes of the Foo Fighters, Radiohead and Abbey Road Studios.

PRS and Van Damme play the exact spec close to their chest, so we can’t say for sure what the capacitance is other than it is “carefully tuned”, but we would interpret that as low, as these are bright, crystal-clear guitar cables that make all the difference in carrying those mids and highs.

They are lightweight, low-diameter, and the option of silent plugs allows for hot-swapping – a 25-foot cable with silent plugs will set you back 90 bucks, which is decent value for a pro-quality, road-worthy cable. There is no crinkling, no hint of microphonic pop, just a pure signal. Which is exactly what you should expect from a premium cable. And there is no extra charge for straight-to-right-angle options.

(Image credit: SpectraFlex)

10. SpectraFlex N-Flex guitar cable Get a load of those Neutrik plugs and nylon braiding Price: $34-105 | Connection: 1/4” straight-to-straight/-right-angle | Length: 1-50ft Heaps of options Neutrik plugs are ace Capacitance spec unconfirmed No one needs a 50ft cable

Available in all the lengths and all the finishes of braided nylon you could ever want. You want cowprint? Pink? No problem! The SpectraFlex N-Flex takes its name from the addition of Neutrik plugs, and is an incredible, hard-wearing cable that coils well, feels great, and sounds pretty darn transparent.

Those Neutrik plugs will never crap out of you and the SpectraFlex say the precision-engineered one-piece tip ensures you get a nice clean contact and no breakages. This is another you could use in haulage it’s so tough.

The total C-PVC shield coverage kills microphonic interference, making for a super-quiet guitar cable. The frequency response seems pretty even, the tone transparent.

(Image credit: Monster)

11. Monster M Rock2 guitar cable This monster won’t mash Price: $35-60 | Features: Custom gold turbine connectors w/ 24k gold contacts, multiple gauge high and low frequency wire networks, 95 percent coverage copper braided shield, IsoTec vibration isolation, Time Correct windings, Duraflex protective jacket | Connection: 1/4” straight-to-straight/-right-angle | Length: 3-21ft Exceptional shielding Rugged design and tactile Some might prefer a brighter cable Can be hard to find

Here is another favorite, no doubt because the likes of Slash and Zakk Wylde are fans of Monster’s Pro Studio series, but also because these are some of the best guitar cables for build quality. The 24k gold contacts and construction of the signature Monster turbine plugs are a little OTT with the bling, but there’s no denying these are durable cables.

They are also very well shielded. Monster’s multi-twist construction tightly twists the positive and negative conductors within the cable to help with noise-cancelling, citing Bell Labs as using similar tech. But let’s assume your amp is in the same state as you, these still do the business.

Time Correct windings are used to minimize the skin effect, where bass frequencies can be fractionally delayed by the magnetic field at the heart of the conductor.

Best guitar cables: Buying advice

(Image credit: Future)

Buying the best guitar cable for you can be a confusing business when there’s no shortage of vague information out there, plus a pretty huge choice from multiple brands. Often the cable’s full specs aren't even available to view online, so how do you know what you’re buying? With this in mind, there are a few things to keep in mind when buying your next guitar cable…

Budget properly

We’ll reiterate this: avoid super-budget cables. The $9.99 cheapo cable might seem appealing when budget is tight, but believe us when we say it will fail you quickly, or introduce all kinds of horrible extra noise that will make your tone less than palatable. Conversely, do spend as much as you can, but remember that a great cable need not cost hundreds of dollars. And it really shouldn’t.

Play the short game

Always buy as short a cable as possible. There is naturally a positive correlation between the length of cable and unwanted noise, and other undesirables such as frequency loss. All guitar cables have a capacitance, typically measured in picofarads-per-foot, or per-meter. The higher the capacitance of your cable, the more high frequencies are rolled off; and the longer the cable, the higher the total capacitance.

Now, here’s where it gets complicated, with some saying that the higher capacitance works great with single-coil electric guitar pickups , citing Jimi Hendrix, but we would advise looking for as full a frequency response as possible, and seek your EQ solutions elsewhere. So, shorter low capacitance cables are a plus.

Material choices

What we are looking for in terms of materials is a low-capacitance cable with enough shielding around its conductor core to carry your guitar’s signal with a minimum of noise, that isn’t too stiff or thin and tangly, and one that will ultimately stand the test of time through years of gigging, rehearsals, being coiled up in a gigbag and being plugged in and out of your guitar and amp.

Bear in mind that all guitar cables take something away from your tone, however slight. Don’t sweat the conductor core material too much; they will typically be made of copper and be similarly conductive.

Gold-plated plugs and connectors are nice to look at and they don’t corrode, but they don’t add anything tone-wise, and make things more expensive. They’re certainly nice to have, but they’re not the be all and end all.