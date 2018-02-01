Megadeth Celebrate 35th Anniversary with New "Lying in State" Music Video

Megadeth, as a celebration of both their 35-year anniversary as a band and the 2-year anniversary of their fifteenth—and most recent—studio album, Dystopia, have released a new music video for the Dystopia track, "Lying in State." You can watch it above.

The video—which was directed by Leo Liberti—shows the band's mascot, Vic Rattlehead, exploring the ruins of an abandoned cemetery, in search of a captive child.

"When we were on tour in São Paulo in 2016, we filmed the 'Conquer or Die' video," Mustaine told Rolling Stone, "We were so impressed with Brazilian award-winning director Leo Liberti, that we had him do the 'Lying in State' video as well."

"We had several friends and fans of the band, as well as the production crew, play roles in the video," he continued. "Huge thanks goes to [Megadeth lead guitarist] Kiko Loureiro for introducing us to Leo. I especially like how bad ass Vic was with the sword. Who knew?"

As this surely won't be the last we hear from Megadeth this year, be sure to follow the band on Facebook for more updates.