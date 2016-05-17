The Melvins’ Documentary Gets Public Screenings

The producers behind the new Melvins’ documentary, The Colossus of Destiny: A Melvins Tale, have announced the first public screenings of the film: Los Angeles’ Don’t Knock the Rock Film Festival in late July and at Psycho Las Vegas the weekend of August 26 to 28, with more screening announcements to follow.

“I always thought it was strange that people didn’t know more about the Melvins and I felt their story needed to be told," said director and producer Bob Hannam, who worked with Ryan Sutherby to bring the film to fruition.

"The band members had told me that a few people had talked the talk but had never followed up on their threats to make a film about them, so a little over two years ago things really fell into place and now the end product is finished for all to see. It has been a long labor of love for the both of us and we are excited for people to see the film and understand the workings of a truly great band.”

The Colossus of Destiny: A Melvins Tale follows the band’s history, with rare behind-the-scenes footage from their early days in Washington to their multiple modern incarnations with an eye on the enduring influence they’ve had throughout their 30-year plus history. The documentary features interviews with Mike Patton, Chris Cornell, Jello Biafra, Gene Simmons, Krist Novoselic, Mark Arm, J. Mascis, Josh Homme, David Yow and many more.

A private premiere in the band’s adopted hometown of Los Angeles takes place May 21 at The Silent Movie Theater with a few pairs of tickets up for grabs via contests on the documentary’s Facebook page.