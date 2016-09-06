Metallica Announce First 'Hardwired' Tour Dates, Release Live "Sad But True" Clip

(Image credit: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Metallica have announced the first dates in support of their upcoming studio album, Hardwired … to Self-Destruct.

Although this list includes only five Latin American shows, the band adds that there are “many more shows to come.”

Here's the full news item from the band's website:

“It’s on!!! As we put the finishing touches on Hardwired … to Self-Destruct, we’re also getting ready to hit the road for the first of many headlining shows around the world. To kick it all off we’re returning to five cities we know will absolutely rock hard with all kinds of crazy Metalli-love and get this tour started right! First up we travel to Latin America with stops in Puerto Rico, Ecuador, Colombia, Guatemala and Costa Rica.

“We can’t think of a better place to get the juices flowing and set the table for many more shows to come! We are beyond excited to get out there, visit all of you and test out some of the new songs live. Keep watching here for many more announcements in the coming weeks!!”

Hardwired … to Self-Destruct will be available November 18. The band's first studio album since 2008’s Death Magnetic will be a two-disc set containing 80 minutes of music.

In other Metallica news, the band posted a new clip on MetallicaTV, their official YouTube channel. Below, check out an "all angles" video of the band performing "Sad But True" at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis August 20.

Metallica 2016 Latin American Tour Dates