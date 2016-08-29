Metallica Discuss Making of ‘Master of Puppets’ in New Video

Metallica recently sat down to discuss the importance of Master of Puppets, their 1986 album that marks its 30th anniversary this year.

“I think Master of Puppets signifies for a lot of people—and it does for me as well—the pinnacle of the Cliff Burton era of Metallica,” guitarist James Hetfield says. “But also, it was still rebellious.”

The album was the last to feature the four-piece lineup that launched Metallica to fame: Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich, lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Burton.

“Back then,” says Hetfield, “it was still just the four of us, in a van, out to conquer the world.”

Hetfield is joined in the video by Hammett, Ulrich and bassist Robert Trujillo, who joined Metallica in 2003.

The band is celebrating Master of Puppets' 30th anniversary with Metallica: Back to the Front, a book that reveals the details behind the making of the landmark thrash album. Metallica: Back to the Front features photos, original art, ideas for lyrics, and interviews with the band, producer Flemming Rasmussen and fans. The book comes out September 13.