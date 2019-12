We thought you could use a break from all the talk about last night's Grammy Awards telecast.

Check out this fairly witty sock-puppet parody of Metallica's "Master of Puppets."

The sock puppets, who perform under the name Lintallica, messed with the lyrics a bit, offering up such gems as “End of laundry day / Folding me away / Lost in the depths within this dresser / No other stripe in sight / Begin this lonely fight / Mismatched sock with just one purpose.”

Enjoy!