Metallica Perform "Hit the Lights" on 'Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson' — Video

Metallica performed on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson last night, beginning a five-night residency. Their first-night song? The very fitting "Hit the Lights." You can watch their performance below.

The show’s interview segment found Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich reminiscing about some embarrassing moments in the band’s history, including the night that ended with Ulrich throwing up on his shirt in front of Motorhead's Lemmy.

“Lemmy came to town and I was pretty nervous, so [I drank] a couple of shots of straight vodka,” Ulrich said. “I tried that outside of Lemmy’s hotel, walked in and a couple of hours later I woke up and I’d been photographed, and it ended up on the inner sleeve of the next Motorhead album [1986's Orgasmotron].

Ulrich and James Hetfield also looked back on the making of Some Kind of Monster, the Metallica documentary that's celebrating its 10th anniversary with a deluxe reissue.

“They came up to San Francisco to film the process of us making a new record,” Ulrich said. “Then over the course of the next few months, one breakdown after another breakdown occurred.”