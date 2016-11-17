Metallica Premiere Every 'Hardwired' Music Video—Watch Them All Here

(Image credit: Metallica/Getty Images)

With the release of their long-awaited new album looming, Metallica unleashed a wave of 10 vastly different music videos yesterday afternoon through early this morning.

All the songs can be found on Hardwired...to Self-Destruct, which will be released Friday, November 18, via Blackened Recordings.

This means that pretty much every new original song on Hardwired, including the previously issued "Lords of Summer," has its very own music video. The band tapped a host of directors to create the often-engaging clips, including Tom Kirk, Claire Marie Vogel, Jonas Åkerlund and Robert Valley.

Below, you can check out every existing Hardwired...to Self-Destruct music video, including the three that were released before yesterday's onslaught—and the four that were premiered today (and everything that came out yesterday!). If you have a favorite, please let us know in the comments section below.

Once again, Hardwired...to Self-Destruct will drop this Friday. To find out more about the album, be sure to check out the all-new Holiday 2016 issue of Guitar World, which is available now. You can read an excerpt of our interview with Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett right here.

"Lords of Summer"

"Spit Out the Bone"

"Murder One"

"Halo on Fire"

"Am I Savage?"

"Here Comes Revenge"

"Now That We're Dead"

"ManUNkind"

"Confusion"

"Dream No More"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Hardwired"