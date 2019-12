(Image credit: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Back in November, Metallica released every Hardwired...to Self-Destructmusic video—10 in all—in one shot.

Yesterday, however, they released a new official music video for "Now That We're Dead," one of many Hardwired highlights. It's a performance clip that was shot during their 2017 "WorldWired" tour.

Hardwired...to Self-Destructwas released Friday, November 18, via Blackened Recordings and was certified platinum April 12 by the RIAA (Recording Association of America).