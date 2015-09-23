Trending

Metallica Release Official Footage from August 30 Show in Leeds, England — Video

Metallica have released some official fly-on-the-wall footage from their August 30 show at the U.K.'s Leeds Festival.

The footage includes the band's rehearsal and a performance of "Whiskey in the Jar" from the actual show.

Here's Metallica's set list from that night:

  • 01. Fuel
  • 02. For Whom The Bell Tolls
  • 03. Blackened
  • 04. King Nothing
  • 05. Ride The Lightning
  • 06. The Day That Never Comes
  • 07. The Memory Remains
  • 08. The Unforgiven
  • 09. Sad But True
  • 10. Turn The Page
  • 11. The Frayed Ends Of Sanity
  • 12. One
  • 13. Master Of Puppets
  • 14. Fade To Black
  • 15. Seek And Destroy

Encore:

16. Whiskey In The Jar
17. Nothing Else Matters
18. Enter Sandman