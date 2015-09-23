Metallica Release Official Footage from August 30 Show in Leeds, England — Video

Metallica have released some official fly-on-the-wall footage from their August 30 show at the U.K.'s Leeds Festival.

The footage includes the band's rehearsal and a performance of "Whiskey in the Jar" from the actual show.

Here's Metallica's set list from that night:

01. Fuel

02. For Whom The Bell Tolls

03. Blackened

04. King Nothing

05. Ride The Lightning

06. The Day That Never Comes

07. The Memory Remains

08. The Unforgiven

09. Sad But True

10. Turn The Page

11. The Frayed Ends Of Sanity

12. One

13. Master Of Puppets

14. Fade To Black

15. Seek And Destroy

Encore:

16. Whiskey In The Jar

17. Nothing Else Matters

18. Enter Sandman