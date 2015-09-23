Metallica Release Official Footage from August 30 Show in Leeds, England — Video

Metallica have released some official fly-on-the-wall footage from their August 30 show at the U.K.'s Leeds Festival.
The footage includes the band's rehearsal and a performance of "Whiskey in the Jar" from the actual show.
Here's Metallica's set list from that night:
- 01. Fuel
- 02. For Whom The Bell Tolls
- 03. Blackened
- 04. King Nothing
- 05. Ride The Lightning
- 06. The Day That Never Comes
- 07. The Memory Remains
- 08. The Unforgiven
- 09. Sad But True
- 10. Turn The Page
- 11. The Frayed Ends Of Sanity
- 12. One
- 13. Master Of Puppets
- 14. Fade To Black
- 15. Seek And Destroy
Encore:
16. Whiskey In The Jar
17. Nothing Else Matters
18. Enter Sandman