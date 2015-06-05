Metallica's '...And Justice for All' Album Played Entirely on Bass — Video

YouTube view-getter Rob Scallon has just posted another bizarre but intriguing Metallica-centric video.

This time around, you can watch Scallon, a skilled multi-instrumentalist, play part of every song from Metallica's classic 1988 album, ...And Justice for All, on bass—and only on bass—creating an intoxicating bottom-end medley.

The clip shows him playing an assortment of basses, including an upright model and ... well, just watch the video.

If you like what this Scallon fellow is doing with the internets, you can support his ongoing video projects right here.

