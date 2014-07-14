Metallica's ESPN SportsCenter Commercial — Video

Since Mariano Rivera retired, the guys from Metallica don't have much to do ...

That's the premise of the hilarious new commercial for ESPN's SportsCenter featuring all four members of Metallica. In the 30-second clip, which you can check out below, the band are trying hard to stay busy since New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera called it quits last year.

Professional athletes and coaches keep turning down the band's offers for theme songs ... and Kirk Hammett resorts to offering guitar lessons to the SportsCenter staff.

"First lesson's free!"