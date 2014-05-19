Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett Perform National Anthem at San Francisco Giants Game — Video

This past Friday, Metallica visited San Francisco's AT&T park as part of the Giants' "Metallica Night."

Metallica guitarists James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett opened the game by playing "The Star-Spangled Banner" and drummer Lars Ulrich threw out the first pitch. Hetfield also announced the Giants' starting lineup. You can check out videos of the National Anthem and Hetfield's reading of the lineup below.

Before the game, the band joined the team at batting practice.

"We like to partake in the local sports, for sure," Hetfield told MLB.com. "I had a lot of fun. It's remarkable, being 50 years old, and there's still really cool stuff to do in life. We're blessed to come out here and hit some balls on this beautiful day."