“I turned up at one of his shows with Greeny and said, ‘Bro, check it out...’” Kirk Hammett on the time Jack White played the original Greeny onstage

Kirk Hammett made headlines in January when he shared photos of himself playing Jack White’s Triplecaster. White commented that he was simply returning a favor: Hammett had previously gifted him one of his signature Gibson ‘Greeny’ replica Les Pauls.

Now, the Metallica electric guitar maestro reveals what prompted him to give the guitar to White. In a new interview with Guitar World’s Amit Sharma, Hammett says: “I sent him a Greeny. He’s played the original.”

Not only that, but White did a gig with the legendary Les Paul previously owned by Peter Green and Gary Moore.

“I turned up at one of his shows with Greeny and said ‘Bro, check it out, and play her on stage!’” Hammett admits gleefully. “He used that guitar for a few songs.”

This performance gave Metallica’s axeman an idea: “When the replicas came out, I sent him one because I knew he’d dig it,” Kirk says simply. “He was happy and wasn’t expecting anything. So a couple of months ago, I got a text from him saying, ‘You’re gonna get a package in the mail.’”

The package, of course, was one of Jack’s personal Triplecasters.

“Then a guitar case showed up, and when I opened it up, I was so happy,” smiles Hammett. It turns out the two have an established relationship of sharing gear.

“He occasionally sends me his Third Man pedals, which are totally psycho,” Kirk comments. “I love them.”

Somehow, no footage has emerged of Jack White performing with possibly the world’s most famous Les Paul. Rest assured Guitar World will be combing the web and will share it if we find it.

Hammett has also been discussing Polyphia's Tim Henson and giving his opinion on the 'boomer bends' controversy. Jack White's latest Third Man Hardware release is a collaboration with Eventide on a sub-octave fuzz and analog synth pedal.

Keep your eyes peeled on GuitarWorld.com for the full interview with Kirk Hammett.