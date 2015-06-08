Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett Play National Anthem at X Games — Video

You never know where Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett will turn up.

On Saturday, they performed the National Anthem—also known as "The Star-Spangled Banner"—to kick off the X Games in Austin, Texas.

The full band also performed at the X Games later that day, co-headlining the Super Stage alongside Nicki Minaj (of course). The lineup also featured Talib Kweli, Kid Ink, Pennywise, Deltron 3030, Joywave and the Glitch Mob.

A professionally mixed recording of that show is available for pre-order at Metallica's website and will cost $5 through July 15. Audio will be posted in the next few days (we'll keep you updated); all proceeds will benefit efforts to assist victims of the recent floods in Central Texas.

Enjoy!