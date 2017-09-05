Metallica's James Hetfield Unharmed After Amsterdam Fall

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Metallica's James Hetfield was unharmed after a frightening fall during the band's performance Monday night, September 4, in Amsterdam.

Hetfield fell into one of the four trap doors that allowed tables of percussion to be lifted onto the stage from below. After escaping from the trench will the help of some of the band's crew, Hetfield asked the crowd "Is everybody ok?"

"Yes, I'm ok," he continued. "My ego, not so much. But we're fine. Hurt my feelings a little bit."

You can watch fan-shot video of the incident below.