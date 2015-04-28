Metallica's "Seek & Destroy": Rootsy Acoustic Cover by Finland's Steve ‘N’ Seagulls — Video

Finland's Steve ‘N’ Seagulls, the guys who brought you acoustic, bluegrass-tinged covers of Dio's "Holy Diver" and Iron Maiden's "The Trooper," are back with a new cover—and a new video.

Below, check out their new rendition of Metallica's "Seek & Destroy," which was posted to YouTube just yesterday.

The band will be releasing a new studio album, Farm Machine, May 12. It's available for pre-order on iTunes right here.Farm Machine includes the band's covers of "Holy Diver," "The Trooper," "Black Dog," "Cemetery Gates" and many more.

For more of this sort of thing, be sure to subscribe to the band's YouTube channel. For more about the band, follow them on Facebook.