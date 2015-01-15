Miss May I: "Refuse to Believe" Playthrough Video with Justin Audemkampfe

In the new video below, Miss May I guitarist Justin Aufdemkampe demonstrates how he plays "Refuse to Believe," a track from the band's latest album, 2014's Rise of the Lion (Rise Records).
The band also have officially announced their upcoming direct-support run with headliners August Burns Red and supporting bands Northlane and ERRA on the Rockstar Energy Drink Frozen Flame Tour.
The tour kicks off January 22 in Baltimore and runs for nearly a month and a half before coming to an end March 8 in Philadelphia. You can check out all their upcoming dates below.
For more about Miss May I, visit missmayimusic.com and mmiriseofthelion.com. Enjoy!
MISS MAY I w/AUGUST BURNS RED, NORTHLANE and More:
- 1/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
- 1/23 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
- 1/24 - Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
- 1/25 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
- 1/27 - Quebec, QC @ Imperial de Quebec
- 1/28 - Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
- 1/29 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
- 1/30 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre
- 1/31 - London, ON @ London Music Hall
- 2/1 - Detrioit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
- 2/3 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
- 2/4 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
- 2/5 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
- 2/6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Mill City Nights
- 2/7 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
- 2/9 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
- 2/10 - Murray, UT @ Murray Theater
- 2/12 - Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room
- 2/13 - Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom
- 2/14 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
- 2/15 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
- 2/16 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
- 2/17 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
- 2/19 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
- 2/20 - Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse
- 2/21 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
- 2/22 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theatre
- 2/24 - San Antonio, TX @ Backstage Live
- 2/25 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
- 2/26 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
- 2/27 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
- 2/28 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
- 3/2 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House Of Blues
- 3/3 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
- 3/4 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
- 3/5 - Charlotte, NC @ Amo’s Southend
- 3/6 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
- 3/7 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
- 3/8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts