Miss May I: "Refuse to Believe" Playthrough Video with Justin Audemkampfe

In the new video below, Miss May I guitarist Justin Aufdemkampe demonstrates how he plays "Refuse to Believe," a track from the band's latest album, 2014's Rise of the Lion (Rise Records).

The band also have officially announced their upcoming direct-support run with headliners August Burns Red and supporting bands Northlane and ERRA on the Rockstar Energy Drink Frozen Flame Tour.

The tour kicks off January 22 in Baltimore and runs for nearly a month and a half before coming to an end March 8 in Philadelphia. You can check out all their upcoming dates below.

MISS MAY I w/AUGUST BURNS RED, NORTHLANE and More: