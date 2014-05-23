Monster Energy Roast on the Range with Corey Taylor to Air on SiriusXM's Howard 101 Friday, May 23 —Video

Monster Energy Roast on the Range with Corey Taylor will air exclusively on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM channel Howard 101, through the SiriusXM Internet Radio App on smartphones and other connected devices, and online at siriusxm.com, 10 p.m. ET Friday, May 23.

The show will replay later on May 23 and 24 (times TBD). Howard 101 is one of Stern’s two exclusive SiriusXM channels. Howard 101 features shows, specials and his legendary tapes archives.

Check out the video trailer for the roast broadcast below.