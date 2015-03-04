Monster Energy Welcome to Rockville Festival Announces Tequila World with Metalachi and More — Video

Various onsite sponsor activities and an interactive art installation with graffiti artist RISK have been announced for the fifth annual Monster Energy Welcome to Rockville, April 25 and 26 at Jacksonville, Florida's Metropolitan Park along the St. Johns River.

More details have been confirmed for the new Monster Energy Welcome to Rockville Tequila World.

Florida's biggest rock festival kicks off the World’s Loudest Month festival series and features music on multiple stages, autograph signings, interactive experiences, a Monster Energy viewing area with beverage sampling and a variety of food and beverage options, including gourmet food trucks and the new Monster Energy Welcome to Rockville Tequila World.

The new Monster Energy Welcome to Rockville Tequila World, with a Mexican fiesta theme, will feature a wide range of tequilas, extreme margaritas, gourmet tacos, mixologists and more. Admission to this area is free and open to those 21 and up.

Metalachi, the world’s first and only heavy metal mariachi band, will keep the party rolling with three performances on the Tequila World stage each day. Check out our Metalachi video below!

Also new in 2015 is the RISK interactive graffiti art installation. Kelly Graval, the multi-talented fine artist, illustrator and graffiti artist known as RISK, will be curating an interactive art exhibit to be displayed on site. The exhibit will showcase multiple live demonstrations by RISK and will allow festival attendees the chance to interact and add to the exhibit.

RISK has been synonymous with the Los Angeles art community for decades. With a career spanning 30 years, RISK has solidified his place in the history books as a world-renowned graffiti legend. He has come a long way since he pioneered the painting of freeway overpasses, signs and billboards, dubbed “heavens.” Although RISK loves aerosol art, he sees it as merely just one genre in his life’s work.

Tickets for Monster Energy Welcome to Rockville are available now at WelcomeToRockvilleFestival.com. Those looking for a VIP experience are encouraged to buy now and save. A limited number of VIP tickets are still available for purchase for the following prices: Weekend VIP: $244.50 + fees; Single Day VIP: $129.50 + fees. On March 9 at Midnight ET, VIP ticket prices will increase to: Weekend VIP: $264.50 + fees; Single Day VIP: $139.50 + fees.