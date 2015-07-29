Of Monsters and Men Premiere "Organs" Lyric Video

Icelandic folk-pop group Of Monsters and Men have premiered the music video for their new single, "Organs."
The single is taken from the band's new album, Beneath The Skin, which you can pick up here.
The video prominently features Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir, the band's co-vocalist and guitarist, performing the track.
Check out the video (and the band's tour dates) below
Of Monsters and Men Tour Dates:
- July 31-8/1 Montreal, QC Osheaga Festival
- August 1st Chicago, IL House of Blues
- August 2nd Chicago, IL Lollapalooza
- August 5th Calgary, AB Grey Eagle Casino and Bingo Event Centre
- August 6th Edmonton, AB Edmonton Folk Festival
- August 8th Squamish, BC Squamish Valley Music Festival
- August 9th Seattle, WA Marymoor Park Concerts
- August 12th Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
- August 13th Las Vegas, NV The Pool @ The Cosmopolitan
- August 15th Elverta, CA Radio 94.7 City of Trees
- August 16th Portland, OR 94.7 Alternative Portland’s Birthday Party
- August 19th Reykjavik, Iceland Harpa
- August 20th Reykjavik, Iceland Harpa
- September 15th Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at the Mann Center
- September 16th Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
- Sept.18-20th Toronto, CA Toronto Urban Roots Fest
- September 20th Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
- September 22nd New York, NY Beacon Theatre
- September 23rd New York, NY Beacon Theatre
- September 24th Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre
- September 25th Boston, MA Boston Calling Festival
- September 26th Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Casino
- September 28th Columbus, OH The LC Pavillion
- September 29th Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre
- October 1st St. Paul, MN Roy Wilkins Auditorium
- October 4th Austin, TX Austin City Limits
- October 5th Houston, TX Bayou Music Center
- October 2nd Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at Midland
- October 7th Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
- October 8th Charlotte, NC Uptown Amphitheatre at the Music Factory
- October 9th Atlanta, GA Chastain Park Amphitheatre
- October 11th Austin, TX Austin City Limits
- October 13th Broomfield, CO 1st Bank Center
- October 14th Salt Lake City, UT The Great Salt Air
- October 16th Berkely,CA Greek Theatre
- October 17th San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre