Of Monsters and Men Premiere "Organs" Lyric Video

Icelandic folk-pop group Of Monsters and Men have premiered the music video for their new single, "Organs."

The single is taken from the band's new album, Beneath The Skin, which you can pick up here.

The video prominently features Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir, the band's co-vocalist and guitarist, performing the track.

Check out the video (and the band's tour dates) below

Of Monsters and Men Tour Dates: