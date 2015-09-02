Motorhead’s Lemmy Kilmister Walks Off Stage After Three Songs: “I Can’t Do It”

Last night (September 1), Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister walked off the stage after playing three songs, telling fans, "I can't do it."

The bassist, who will turn 70 in December, eventually returned to the stage to apologize to the crowd for the show’s quick end.

The band played “Damage Case” (bottom video), “Stay Clean” and “Metropolis” before Lemmy excused himself (top video).

Motorhead began their North American tour August 19 in support of their new album, Bad Magic, but the shows have been plagued by a host of issues. They cut short their Salt Lake City gig last week and canceled their Denver show, telling fans that Kilmister was having trouble breathing because of the high Colorado altitude.

Motorhead have since issued a statement about the Austin show, while also announcing that the band will not perform tonight in San Antonio. Here's the complete statement:

"As you might have heard, Motörhead again had to abbreviate a performance due to Lemmy not feeling well. This is a DIRECT follow-on from the altitude issues in Colorado, and clearly, Lemmy tried to get back at it too quickly.

"For this reason, Motörhead will not play in San Antonio tonight, but the show will still go on with Saxon headlining. Lemmy will resume duties the moment he is PROPERLY rested and firing on all cylinders again. The legendary Motörheadbanger patience is much appreciated, and the band send their deepest thanks. More details will be released soon."