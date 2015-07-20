Muse Perform "Dead Inside" from 'Guitar Center Live: Muse at the Mayan' — Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive clip of Muse performing "Dead Inside" from their new concert special Guitar Center Live: Muse at the Mayan, which aired on DIRECTV July 10.

The sold-out show took place May 15 at Los Angeles' The Mayan, which made for a small and intimate setting for the stadium rockers.

"Dead Inside" is from the band's new album, Drones, which was released June 9 via Warner Bros. Records.

For more about Muse, visit muse.mu.

Photos: Ryan Hunter/Guitar Center